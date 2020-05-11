InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Wash and Dry Baby Bottles (TPA-2932)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a new dad and wanted to create a time-saving way to wash and dry baby bottles," said an inventor, from Redington Beach, Fla., "so I invented the BABY BOTTLE WASHER/DRYER."

The invention provides an easy way to wash and dry baby bottles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually wash bottles and drip dry. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My convenient design facilitates the process of bottle washing and drying."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2932, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

