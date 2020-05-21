InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Weigh Luggage while Traveling (MTN-3432)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to weigh your luggage while traveling," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the EZ TRAVEL."

The invention provides an effective way to determine the weight of a piece of luggage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find or carry a scale for weighing. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience and it could help to prevent overweight baggage and associated fees. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to avoid overweight luggage and hassles."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

