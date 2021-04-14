InventHelp Inventor Develops Convertible Backpack/Tote Bag and Mini-Skateboard (ALL-2571)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After noticing how so many people struggle with carrying heavy loads in standard backpacks and carriers, I saw a need for a multifunctional transport unit, said an inventor from Athens, Ga. "This invention is the all-in-one unit that addresses that need, especially when traveling long distances on foot."

He developed a prototype for JET PACK to provide a multi-optional means for carrying and transporting materials and people. Discreet and comfortable, this versatile, durable accessory not only reduces the chances of muscle strain, it also conserves space with its all-in-one design. Furthermore, it saves considerable time and effort transporting heavy loads. Designed for efficiency and durability, it is practical and easy to use as well. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2571, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

