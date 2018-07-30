InventHelp Inventor Develops COOL CAST (AVZ-1691)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to coordinate a cast with different outfits," said an inventor, from Orcutt, Calif., "so I invented the COOL CAST."

The COOL CAST provides an easy way to enhance the appearance of an orthopedic cast. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cast colors. As a result, it enhances personal style and fun. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for people with orthopedic casts. Additionally, the COOL CAST is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily personalize your cast."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1691, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

