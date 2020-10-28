InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Accessory for Vape Pens (CTK-1020)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to cool the vapors when using a vape pen," said an inventor, from Electra, Texas, "so I invented the AQUAVAPE. My design provides a cooler way to vape."

The invention offers an effective way to reduce the temperature of the vapor generated from a vape pen. In doing so, it provides added comfort and protection. As a result, it could make a vaping session safer and more enjoyable. The invention features a simple and adaptable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vape pen users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

