InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Comfort (HLW-2249)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in law enforcement and required to wear body armor which leaves me extremely hot," said an inventor from Pembroke Pines, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a portable means of surrounding wearers with cool air."

He developed the patent pending KEEP COOL which provides a personal air conditioner to keep wearers cool by allowing cool air to flow around and over bullet-proof vests. This invention may reduce the incidence of heat stroke while keeping wearers comfortable to allow them to focus on their jobs. Additionally, its use could result in increased work productivity and improved morale.

