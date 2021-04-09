InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Safety System (LCC-5135)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My 12-year-old grandson inspired me with this invention," said an inventor from Pine Grove, Pa. "This led me to develop a means to protect the interior of vehicles from overheating."

He developed THE RYDER AUTO SAFETY FAN to provide enhanced safety and peace of mind by automatically ventilating and cooling the vehicle's interior. This invention could prevent the interior of the vehicle from overheating to reduce the incidence of children and pets suffering hyperthermia and possibly dying. It could also eliminate burns from hot seat belt buckles, steering wheel rims or leather seats. Additionally, it could provide enhanced comfort when entering a vehicle in warm weather.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

