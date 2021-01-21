InventHelp Inventor Develops Coordinated Covers (WDH-2234)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted the same color scheme to match my décor," said an inventor from Oxon Hill, Md. "This inspired me to develop enhanced furniture risers featuring covers that could coordinate with various decors or could be altered for holidays throughout the year."

She developed the GRACEFULLY COVER CUFFS that feature an alterable appearance to match various decors while also celebrating an array of holidays. This invention could garner a great deal of attention while offering an attractive addition to various rooms throughout a home. Additionally, it could quickly and easily be changed to alter its appearance while concealing the risers.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

