InventHelp Inventor Develops Cosmetic Tool/Pencil Organizer (NJD-1965)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Englishtown, N.J. has developed the SNAP N EASY, a cosmetic tool organizer that holds thin tools and pencils. It stores these cosmetic accessories in an organized fashion, thus making them easy to find. Product samples are available.

"I had difficulty finding makeup pencils in my purse. I thought there had to be a way to keep my pencils together so I could find them more easily. I developed my invention as a result," said the inventor.

The SNAP N EASY allows cosmetic tools and pencils to be readily available and easily accessible. It prevents misplacing these commonly used cosmetic accessories. It also reduces clutter in makeup bags or drawers. This accessory can hold up to eight tools and pencils.

In addition, it keeps brush heads neat and clean. It is compact in size for easy storage and portability. This organizer is ideal for on-to-go consumers, especially travelers.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

