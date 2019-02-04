InventHelp Inventor Develops Couch with Built-in Sound System (LST-948)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a wraparound couch, and I put my subwoofer underneath and the speakers on all the corners, and it sounds amazing!," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced couch with a built-in sound system."

He developed the SURROUND SOUND COUCH to combine a wraparound couch with a state-of-the-art sound system. The furniture is designed as an all-in-one home-entertainment system. The sound system is easy to set up. Additionally, the invention features different modes for use on different occasions.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-948, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

