InventHelp Inventor Develops Counter Protector (ALL-1899)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We recently moved into a new home and the water from the kitchen sink continually splashed onto the counters surrounding the sink while washing the dishes," said an inventor from Lithonia, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop an absorbent pad for the areas around sinks in kitchens and bathrooms."

He developed the SINK BIB as a means to protect counters from water damage to help maintain their look, style and function for longer periods of time. This invention could save valuable time and energy while cleaning. Additionally, it could reduce the amount of paper towels used to absorb water splashes.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

