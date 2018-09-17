InventHelp Inventor Develops Cover that Helps to Provide Privacy While Changing Outdoors (LAX-985)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Maywood, Calif., designed a covering that could be taken to the beach, pool, lake or other location to provide privacy when changing clothing.

The patent pending SELF COVER would eliminate searching for a restroom or attempting to employ a towel or blanket when changing one's clothes. As such, it may provide the perfect alternative to changing options that are unpleasant or difficult.

Furthermore, it could eliminate the individual from attempting to change beneath a towel or blanket which could be very difficult and usually results in sand resting throughout one's clothes and possibly embarrassment due to areas of the body being exposed. The product would be lightweight, compact, and easily transported or stored.

The inventor explained the inspiration behind the idea. "I couldn't find a convenient place to change while outdoors, so I came up with a solution for this problem."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-985, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

