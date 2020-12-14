InventHelp Inventor Develops Cover to Protect Bathtubs During Construction (DNV-180)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to protect the tub against scratches and chips during my bathroom remodeling project," said an inventor, from Wesminster, Colo., "so I invented the TUB BLANKET. My design eliminates the hassle of taping plastic over the tub area and it could help to reduce strain on the knees while working."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a bathtub during painting and remodeling projects. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using multiple plastic coverings. As a result, it prevents damage caused by paint drips, scratches and debris and it enhances comfort when kneeling. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, drywall workers, tile workers, homeowners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

