InventHelp Inventor Develops Covered Paper Towel Dispenser (MBC-184)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that paper towels should be kept within easy reach because of their many household uses. While an inventor from Minneapolis, Minn. agreed with this need for accessibility, he thought they also needed to be kept covered for the sake of hygiene.

He developed SHIELD to provide a protective barrier between a roll of paper towels and nearby dirt, food or insects. As such, it keeps paper towels clean, dry and germ free and eliminates waste and replacement expenses. At the same time, it lowers the risk of exposure to disease from food-related bacteria. This lightweight, compact and user friendly kitchenware is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the open design of conventional paper towel holders that leave the towel rolls exposed to dust, insects and other undesirable substances," he said. "This invention improves kitchen hygiene for overall good health."

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

