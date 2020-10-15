InventHelp Inventor Develops Cozy And Stylish Scrubs (LST-1023)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a dental assistant and desired to be able to leave work and venture out without individuals looking at my scrubs," said an inventor from Van Nuys, California. "This inspired me to develop a more fitted and stylish uniform."

He developed the patent-pending SKINNY SKRUBS to keep workers comfortable and stylish. The top would incorporate practical and efficient pockets that would ensure that cell phones, supplies and tools are readily accessible. Additionally, this fashionable uniform would allow wearers to show off their footwear.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1023, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

