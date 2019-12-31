InventHelp Inventor Develops Cozy Convenient Scrubs (BMA-5353)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a registered nurse," said an inventor from Malden, Massachusetts. "This inspired me to develop scrubs that would keep wearers warm without having to wear numerous layers that may be bulky and uncomfortable."

She designed the patent pending FLEECE LINED SCRUBS which would feature a warm and soft lining that would rest against the wearer's skin to keep her warm and comfortable. This invention may eliminate wearing layers that could be bulky and uncomfortable. Additionally, it would feature a durable and reasonably priced design.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5353, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

