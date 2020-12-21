InventHelp Inventor Develops Cozy Nook Creator (OCM-1422)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a place for a guest to sleep and thought the area beneath my stairs would be a perfect location, however, there was too much dirt and light," said an inventor from Lake Forest, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a barrier for floating stairs which could create a useful area."

She developed the STAIR ROOM to block the open area beneath the steps to create a private area for relaxation or sleep. This patent-pending invention could transform a previously unused space into a practical and useful area. It could quickly and easily be anchored to floating stairs to increase the storage area within homes. Additionally, it garners attention and may be a conversation piece.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

