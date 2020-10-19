InventHelp Inventor Develops CPAP Tent (DHM-552)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate wearing the CPAP mask which leaves print on my face while making me feel trapped," said an inventor from Four Oaks, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a more comfortable alternative to the headgear."

She developed the PAP CAVE that may allow users to move more freely for increased comfort that may lead to a better night's sleep. This invention would eliminate the cumbersome and confining mask while also reducing the incidence of the CPAP machine being pulled over during the night. Additionally, it would feature and effective design.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

