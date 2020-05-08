InventHelp Inventor Develops Craft Caddy (LAX-1153)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy building models but desired a means to keep all the associated supplies organized," said an inventor from Phelan, California. "This inspired me to develop a versatile storage unit which could house a multitude of supplies when completing various hobbies and crafts."

He developed the patent pending HOBBY BOX to house various craft or hobby supplies to ensure they are organized and readily accessible. This invention could save hobbyists time, energy and aggravation. Additionally, it could prevent a home from being strewn with tools and supplies while preventing inquisitive children from accessing these items.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

