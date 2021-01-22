InventHelp Inventor Develops Crane Block Accessory to Increase Visibility (LVT-354)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tower crane operator and I often work at night and in the early morning," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev. "I thought there could be a better way to guide my crane block in the dark, so I invented the CRANE ASSIST. My design could enhance safety and precision in adverse lighting conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective safety accessory for cranes. In doing so, it increases visibility in low lighting conditions. As a result, it ensures proper placement and it could help to prevent accidents. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for crane services and contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

