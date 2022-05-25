InventHelp Inventor Develops Creative Activity for Children (LVT-330)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wonderful arts and crafts toy to encourage creative play for children," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented DISCOVERY BOXES. My design enables children to decorate and redecorate, stack, build forts and play."

The invention provides a unique creative outlet for children. In doing so, it offers a surface for drawing and writing. It also enhances fun and imaginative play and it could provide a convenient storage accessory. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp