InventHelp Inventor Develops Credit Card Grip (KXX-272)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've always struggled pulling my identification and credit cards out of my wallet," said an inventor from Loudon, Tenn. "There have even been times when I ripped the fabric slots."

She developed EZ PULL WALLET TABS to provide for easy retrieval of cards stored in wallet slots. As such, it enables users to quickly identify a particular card. Not only does it save time and effort, it affords peace of mind that missing cards can be readily identified. Lightweight, compact and easy to use, it is especially beneficial for the elderly and others with limited hand strength and dexterity. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

