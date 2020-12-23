InventHelp Inventor Develops Crib Accessory to Enhance Safety for Babies (TPA-3019)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter was constantly sticking her legs between the crib slats and I needed a way to prevent bruising and other potential injuries," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented the BABY PROTECTOR. My design reduces hazards and it helps to keep a baby safe in a crib."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved alternative to traditional crib bumpers. In doing so, it prevents a baby's limbs from getting stuck between crib slats. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3019, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

