InventHelp Inventor Develops Crossbow Stabilizer (SUU-549)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since crossbow users know they need a strong and steady hand for accurate aiming and shooting, they also realize that losing that endurance means their bow hunting days are over. Fortunately, an inventor from Festus, Mo., has discovered how to make it easier for any hunter or archer to hit the target, regardless of their hand and arm strength.

He developed a prototype for patent pending CROSSBOW ATTACHMENT to allow crossbow users to hold and keep their bow steady with minimal effort. As such, it provides support for aiming and shooting arrows. Thus, it has the potential to improve performance for hunters and target archers. It is especially beneficial for disabled individuals with limited hand and arm strength. Comfortable, lightweight and portable, this novel invention is easy to install and use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a result of having had three strokes, I was unable to hold my bow," he said. "Since I wanted to continue bow hunting, I developed this accessory to use in keeping my bow steady."

