InventHelp Inventor Develops Cushioned Lift Pad (MTN-3484)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregivers of disabled individuals, whether at home or in a medical facility, face the challenge of keeping their charges comfortable when lifting them. Thanks to the innovative thinking of an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., their job has become easier.

He developed TOTAL COMFORT to provide extra cushioning in seat and back areas. At the same time it improves air flow for enhanced comfort, facilitates blood circulation and helps relax tight muscles. As such, this patent-pending lightweight, portable and user friendly patient accessory contributes to overall better health and wellbeing. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I have been wheel chair-bound for over thirty years," he said, "and wanted a more comfortable lifting pad."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

