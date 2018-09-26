InventHelp Inventor Develops Cushioned Orthotic Cover (AVZ-1704)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After having diabetic ulcer surgery my foot would always hit the hard surface of half-shoe orthotics when walking," said an inventor from Hewitt, Wis. "This inspired me to develop this cover for orthotics that would protect the foot by providing cushioning."

He developed the patent pending HALF SHOE BUFFER as a therapy device that would protect and support the ankle and foot after an injury or surgery. This cover could ensure that the wearer would not further injure the foot. It would also allow the wearer to work, complete simple chores and gently exercise with proper support.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

