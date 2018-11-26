InventHelp Inventor Develops Cushioned Sleeping Surface for Outdoor Activities and Sleepovers (FLA-3107)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While sleeping under the stars can be quite an adventure for outdoor enthusiasts, the hard ground can interfere with a good night's sleep. Fortunately, an inventor from Lauderhill, Fla., has found a way to cushion the sleep surface.

He developed PAD "A" BAG to provide enhanced comfort while using a sleeping bag. As such, it affords a more restful night's sleep than with conventional sleeping bags. At the same time, it eliminates the need for a separate foam mattress or cot. What's more, its light weight allows for easy transport and use. Because it is so convenient, effective and affordably priced, it makes a great gift for overnight activities like camping, backpacking and children's sleepovers. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While I enjoy traveling and the convenience that sleeping bags afford for outdoor camping or other activities away from home," he said, "I missed the comfort of a soft bed and wanted a way to combine convenience with comfort."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

