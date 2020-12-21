InventHelp Inventor Develops Customizable Label for Wine Bottles or Gifts (SFO-771)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special way to personalize a gift or a bottle of wine for a birthday, anniversary or other event," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the SCRATCHY-SCRATCHY. My design is easy to use and it adds a personalized touch to any gift."

The invention provides a unique way to customize a wine bottle or gift label. In doing so, it offers a creative alternative to traditional gift tags. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a gift and it can be used for various holidays and occasions. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-771, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

