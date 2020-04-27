InventHelp Inventor Develops Customized Ground Configuration (CCP-1429)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working on my backyard and thinking of ways to improve it," said an inventor from Hammond, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop an exterior ground material system that could be customized."

He developed the UNIVERSAL BUILDING BLOCKS to provide an easy to install ground material system. This invention could provide an endless array of configurations that could meet the desires and budget of each customer. Additionally, it would feature an expandable design and may be moved and reused on any exterior location.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

