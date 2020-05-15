InventHelp Inventor Develops Data Tracker and Communication Tool for Restaurants (HTM-8057)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a restaurant and I wanted to create an efficient and accurate way to track business data and increase communication with employees," said an inventor, from Wisconsin Dells, Wis., "so I invented the WORK BIT."

The invention provides an effective way to track a restaurant/service worker's activity. It also offers an improved way for staff to communicate while working. As a result, it could increase efficiency and organization and it could enhance customer service. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the restaurant, hospitality and service industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional pagers and data trackers."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

