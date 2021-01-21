InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative & Space-Saving Design for a Table & Chair (WDH-2613)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a compact and creative chair or table option to provide extra seating or table surfaces when needed in a dorm or other small spaces," said an inventor, from Clinton, Md., "so I invented the SIT AND STORE. My design eliminates clutter when not in use and it could enhance the appearance of a space."

The invention provides a functional and decorative table and/or chair for living spaces. In doing so, it offers an attractive and space-saving way to display the unit when not in use. It also increases comfort and convenience and it enables various household or personal items to be easily stored. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for households, apartments, dormitories, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

