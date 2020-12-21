InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Bezels for Peep Holes (SFO-773)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a unique way to provide a personal touch to your door's peep hole," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending PEEP IT OUT. My design enables you to easily decorate the interior or exterior of a door."

The invention provides an eye-catching way to decorate a peep hole. In doing so, it offers a decorative alternative to traditional bezels. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a door and it enables an individual to express style and personality. The invention features a novel design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-773, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

