InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover (LGI-2901)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired an alternative to conventional toilet tissue roll holders," said an inventor from Queens, New York. "This inspired me to develop a decorative holder that could add a fashionable flair to the bathroom."

She developed the patent-pending PAPER ROLLER to easily change the look of the bathroom while coordinating with other features in this room. This invention could reduce waste of toilet paper and can be used on paper towels as well. Additionally, it would protect the toilet tissue from wetness, moisture, germs, dust and dirt.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2901, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

