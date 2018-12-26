InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cutlery Holder (TRO-095)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enhance the ambiance of the dining space while having sit-down meals with family and friends," said an inventor from Brampton, Ontario, Canada. "This led me to come up with a decorative cutlery holder that is fashionable and functional."

He developed the CC SETTING to serve as a stylish holder for cutlery (knives, forks, spoons). The accessory makes for an attractive table setting. It also keeps cutlery from coming into contact with the messy surface of the tabletop. This prevents stored utensils from being contaminated with dirt, germs, etc., which provides added peace of mind. In addition, the device is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-095, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

