InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Shutter Cover (KXX-182)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bristol, Va., has developed the SHUTTER WEAR, a decorative cover for window shutters. It enhances the décor capabilities of such ornamental shutters.

"I always wished I had different colored shutters for Christmas time and other holidays. My idea came to me one morning. My invention provides a pop-on shutter of sorts that will completely change the look of a home," said the inventor.

SHUTTER WEAR provides a paint-free means of temporarily or semi-permanently changing the color and look of window shutters three to four times a year. It offers an attractive appearance that may enliven a home. The covers are easy to install, remove and store. They are also adaptable for use on various sizes of shutters. These decorative units can be offered in Christmas and other holiday-oriented themes. Finally, they are durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

