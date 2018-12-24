InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Vent Cover (CKL-1114)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Rockford, Ill., has developed THE SCENTED VENT, a cover that will enliven the appearance of an HVAC vent while dispensing a pleasurable scent.

"I was inspired to add to the decorative appeal of a home. Paint, flooring, furniture and curtains can all pull a room together, but the vents take away from that look," said the inventor. THE SCENTED VENT offers an aesthetically-appealing design that can match the décor of a room. It turns an unattractive vent into a decorative feature. In addition, the scented feature will enhance the aroma of a household. This may improve the sanitary conditions of a home. It is easy to attach and use, as well as reusable or disposable. Finally, it is producible in various sizes, colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

