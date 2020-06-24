InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Vent (TRO-275)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a retail flooring store and have worked in the flooring industry for years," said an inventor from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better floor air vent grate featuring an attractive appearance."

He developed the patent-pending MODERN VENT which can easily be installed as well as used and provides a sharp and clean look. This invention is designed for aesthetics as well as air regulation. Additionally, it would allow humidity levels to be adjusted for each unit.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TOR-275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

