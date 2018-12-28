InventHelp Inventor Develops Dedicated Cell Phone for the Blind and Visually Impaired (BGF-2304)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pontiac, Mich., was disturbed by a story about a blind individual who was robbed by someone who had come to the door claiming to be a police officer. She decided to pursue an idea for an electronic device that would help the visually impaired with such challenges.

She developed GPS HELP MATE to provide easier cell phone access to the blind and visually impaired that would also help users keep oriented to their surroundings. Not only would this improve safety and comfort, it would saves time and effort as well. As such, it affords peace of mind for users and their friends and families. Its lightweight, waterproof and shatterproof construction also makes it durable for years of effective use. In addition, it is convenient, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted to use GPS technology to help people who are blind or visually impaired stay safe," she said, "by keeping them oriented to their surroundings and enabling them to communicate easily via cell phone."

The invention prevents individuals who are blind or visually impaired from stumbling over obstacles. The unit features voice-activation. Also, there is a tracking device if the phone gets lost.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

