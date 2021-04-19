InventHelp Inventor Develops Degassing Chamber for Large Format Media Printing (FRO-802)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a time-saving way to print and install film on large fleets of vehicles," said an inventor, from Merced, Calif., "so I invented the VINYL WRAP FILM DEGASSING CHAMBER. My design provides quality cure times in as little as 2 to 8 hours and it could reduce the overall order to delivery time for printed or other surface treatments."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective degassing chamber for large format media printing establishments. In doing so, it offers a more efficient alternative to static ambient air curing. As a result, it increases productivity and it enables the user to cure large format roll form printed media in a timely manner. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the automotive wrap industry, commercial printing and advertising companies and other large format media printing establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-802, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

