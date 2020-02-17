InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious New Barbeque Sauce (BRK-2714)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty new barbeque sauce recipe for everyone to enjoy," said an inventor, from Northport, Ala., "so I invented the BARBEQUE SAUCE."

The invention provides an effective way to add flavor to food while cooking or grilling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional barbeque sauces and condiments. As a result, it could enhance the natural flavors of foods. The invention features a delicious and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily enhance the flavor of ribs, chicken, pulled pork and other foods."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2714, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

