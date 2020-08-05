InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious Pancake Mix for Households and Restaurants (WDH-687)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty treat that is easy to prepare for any occasion," said an inventor, from Fort Washington, Md., "so I invented MANNA FROM HEAVEN."

The invention provides a delicious pancake mix for households or eating establishments. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pancake mix flavors. As a result, it eliminates the need to prepare a homemade dessert, breakfast or snack from scratch and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is convenient and easy to prepare. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily prepare and enjoy delicious homemade pancakes."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-687, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

