InventHelp Inventor Develops Dent Remover (HLW-2267)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've noticed the time and effort required for automobile technicians to pull dents on vehicles," said an inventor from Davie, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a convenient attachment to pull dents that could save valuable time."

He developed the E-Z PULL which features a convenient and easy to use design that could increase worker efficiency and productivity. This invention may feature a compact, safe and affordable design that would be adaptable to almost any type of vehicle with aluminum body panels. Additionally, it may ensure complete customer satisfaction.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

