InventHelp Inventor Develops Deodorizing Perspiration Pad (CCT-4450)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I began eating vegan I was sweating with rings appearing on my clothing and an associated odor," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to absorb the perspiration which may result in saving money having clothing dry-cleaned."

She developed the patent-pending SECRET SCENTED ARMOUR which absorbs perspiration and its odor to prolong the life of garments. This invention may eliminate the embarrassment associated with wearing a stained or odoriferous garment while providing wearers with peace of mind and confidence. Additionally, it would be easy to use, discreet and inexpensive.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

