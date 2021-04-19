InventHelp Inventor Develops Detachable Sleeves (HLW-2336)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I continually purchase new clothing to adapt to various new styles," said an inventor from Miramar, Fla. "After realizing sleeves alter the appearance of clothing, I developed detachable accessories that could enhance the wearer's outfit."

She developed the Patent-pending ARM CANDIE which enlivens and alters the appearance of shirts and blouses. This invention provides a fun, fashionable and must-have addition to the wearer's closet. It can be quickly and easily secured upon the arms to personalize the garment while enlivening the wearer's appearance. Additionally, this accessory could extend the life of the garment.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

