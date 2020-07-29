InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Carrying Multiple Beverage Cartons (CLM-459)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Transporting two or more cartons of beverage cans can be a difficult task," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio. "I thought there could be an easier way, so I invented the DUAL BEVERAGE CARTON CARRIER."

The patent-pending invention enables an individual to easily lift and transport four cartons of canned soft drinks at one time when utilizing two devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle or make multiple trips. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, beverage retailers and grocery stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the struggle and hassle associated with carrying bulky and heavy beverage cartons."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-459, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

