InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Controlling Flow of Liquids from Bottles (CCP-1575)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pouring liquids from bottles can often result in spills, particularly if the bottles are heavy. Fortunately, an inventor from Rolling Meadows, Ill., has found a way to help, even when users may have limited hand strength or dexterity.

He developed ULTIMATE SPOUT specifically to provide better control of the flow of liquids from a bottle to prevent overfilling, spilling and waste. As such, it savesii time, effort and expense. Therefore, it is a neater and more accurate filling option than using a funnel. Lightweight, compact and portable, this novel utensil is also user friendly. Users will appreciate how convenient, versatile, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When adding automotive oil to the car reservoir, I always spilled some because I couldn't see when it was full," he said. "I realized a device like this was the answer and versatile enough for other household uses like measuring and pouring olive oil."

