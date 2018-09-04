InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Handling Concrete Saddle Weights (KOC-756)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father invented this device as a much safer way to accomplish a difficult job," said an inventor from North Bay, Ontario, Canada.

He developed the patented LIFTING APPARATUS to enhance on-the-job safety. It offers a more efficient way to handle concrete saddle weights. The design allows the weights to be moved and placed more quickly and easily. It saves time and effort, eliminates hassles and frustrations, and reduces physical stress and strain. The invention can be used with 20-inch to 42-foot saddle weights. The unit improves safety and eliminates any pinch points. The lifting points are flanges/chains (two point).

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

