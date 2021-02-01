InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Assist with Turning a Shower Knob (NPL-343)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for the shower to assist a person with limited hand dexterity with turning the shower knob on and off," said an inventor from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the SHOWER ASSIST."

The patent-pending invention provides and effective way to turn the knob of a shower on and off. In doing so, it could enhance comfort and maintain user independence and a sense of privacy and dignity when using the shower. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use, as well as install. Additionally, a patent application is in process and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

