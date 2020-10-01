InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Carry Multiple Grocery Bags With Ease (CLM-493)

COLUMBUS, OH., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Ayers introduces "I Can Handle That", a device that allows user to carry multiple plastic grocery bags at once with ease.

The patent-pending invention provides a comfortable way to carry multiple, heavy grocery bags without pinching or straining your hands. Compact and lightweight, the device easily fits into a purse or glove compartment so it's always at the ready! Innovative design allows plastic bag handles to slide into a non-slip base so the bags remain secure and balanced while you walk.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.grocery-eze.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

