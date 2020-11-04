InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Chill Food/Drinks at Restaurants & Bars (BTM-2786)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep drinks cold at the bar without using ice, so I invented the COLD RAIL," said an inventor, from Milford, Del. "My design ensures that your food and drinks are properly chilled while sitting in a restaurant or bar."

The invention provides an effective way to keep food and beverage items cold at a bar or restaurant. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use ice. As a result, it helps to prevent watered down drinks and food waste and it could contribute to increased customer satisfaction. The invention features a versatile and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial eating and drinking establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2786, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

